2017-01-10 12:38:43 -0500

Caught a segment then went elsewhere out of disgust.



Sessions’ response to a query about his oft-repeated promise to jail the Clintons involved him saying that he’d spouted off a lot of things he didn’t really mean in the heat of the campaign. The man clearly takes others for idiots considering that he repeated that promise time and time. Coldly and deliberately, he used it repeatedly to play to lynch mob instincts.



Sessions then went on to say that he would recuse himself from direct involvement in any legal action against former political opponents. To my knowledge, he never ran against the Clintons. This degree of “identification” with Trump boggles the mind. I wonder if he feels that what he says to get the job of Attorney General shouldn’t be taken at face value?



Truth means NOTHING to Trump and all the GOPretzels who are tying themselves up in knots trying to justify his infantile reaction to criticism. Shades of Nero and all other dictators who’ve abused of absolute power in history.



For me, the GOP claim that a candidate’s words shouldn’t be taken seriously reveals a disturbing lack of respect for the democratic process and especially for the voters.