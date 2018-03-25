Fox host Jeanine Pirro clashed with Ann Coulter over the spending bill Donald Trump signed Friday. When Coulter suggested that Trump signed it so that he could get to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida vacation home, Pirro laughably dismissed that because Trump is such a hard worker. Sure he is… if you consider tweeting, golfing and watching television “hard work.”

Coulter joined other Fox Trumpers upset that Trump signed the bill. Coulter’s objection seemed to be that the bill did not include funds for the border wall. She presented it as a broken campaign promise… while forgetting that Trump also promised that Mexico would pay for it. Pirro conveniently forgot, too.

COULTER: There’s only one guy who said at every speech at every rally, for two years, that he would build the wall. And he has now signed a bill to prohibit the building the wall.

You know that you say he did it and he says he did it – although I know that The Wall Street Journal said he did it because he wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago.

PIRRO: Oh, that’s baloney.

COULTER: Well, that’s your sister, that’s your corporate newspaper.

PIRRO: No, it’s not my corporate anything. This guy is the hardest working guy who has ever been in that White House… He works day and night.

COULTER: It didn’t pay off here.

FACT CHECK: As Coulter hinted, Trump is probably the slackingest person ever to occupy the Oval Office.

Pirro went on to suggest that the Republicans in Congress are to blame for the bill – as if Trump had no opportunity to shape the legislation when both houses are controlled by his own party.

Coulter didn’t buy it.

COULTER: We thought he was perhaps not the world’s greatest negotiator but a negotiator. And we got nothing, nothing, nothing. Chuck Schumer’s flack is tweeting out, “We’re getting tired of winning.”

Enjoy Coulter’s disgust below, from the March 24, 2018 Justice with Judge Jeanine.