Fox host Jeanine Pirro all but acknowledged that Donald Trump’s immigration ban is, in fact, a Muslim ban when she was discussing it on Fox & Friends this morning. At the very least, she was freely airing her bigotry toward people with Muslim names.

Media Matters caught the exchange:

PIRRO: [The ban is] not about people with green cards. It’s about Joe Schmo Muhammad, who doesn’t have any vetting from another country that—where they promised to send in individuals and jihadists to kill us.

Trump and his surrogates complain about his executive order (stayed yesterday by a federal appeals court) being called a “Muslim ban” but on Fox News, his pals keep portraying it otherwise. You may recall that shortly after Trump signed his order, his buddy Rudy Giuliani boasted about having sanitized the “Muslim ban” that Trump wanted into a travel ban.

Ironically, that happened on Jeanine Pirro’s show, Justice with Judge Jeanine. Giuliani subsequently tried to unspill the beans via a statement that Pirro read on her show the next night.

You’d think she would have learned something.

Or maybe she just doesn’t care.

Watch the entire segment below, from the February 10, 2017 Fox & Friends.

Screen grab via Media Matters.