Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has reportedly gotten a thumbs up from Donald Trump for a book to counter Michael Wolff’s extremely unflattering – and hugely popular – book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

From The New York Times:

The project has been described among West Wing advisers as “No Fire, No Fury,” according to two administration officials. Ms. Pirro met with Mr. Trump in the White House on Wednesday, hoping to secure his participation. Over lunch, Mr. Trump agreed to be interviewed by Ms. Pirro for the book, according to one of the people briefed on their discussion.

Pirro is a long-time pal of Trump’s. Her former husband, a reputed mobster, was kept on retainer by Trump.

According to the Times, Pirro already has a book in the works, “Liars, Leakers and Liberals.”

Ms. Pirro, in a statement on Saturday provided by Fox News, said: “My upcoming book is not a direct response to ‘Fire and Fury.’ The title on Amazon always has been and continues to be ‘Liars, Leakers and Liberals’ and I plan to cover all of them.”

OK, so not a direct response but probably a response nonetheless.

