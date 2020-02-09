Jeanine Pirro’s vindictive temper tantrum over Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote in the Trump impeachment trial seemed like a Saturday Night Live skit come to life. But, sadly, it was passed off as serious news commentary.

As CNN’s Brian Stelter noted on today’s Reliable Sources, Trump World deliberately chose to stoke anger instead of celebrating his acquittal after impeachment. Nowhere was that made more apparent than in Pirro’s opening commentary on Fox News last night. In it, she spent more than eight minutes in mocking contempt without a moment of gratitude for justice or the system that she will probably later claim exonerated Trump. Instead, Pirro attacked Romney as “stupid” and an “embarrassment.”

PIRRO: You really are stupid.

…

Mitt, you’re full of it.

…

You simply despise Donald Trump. Your jealousy of this man is a constant rage burning within you because you can never rise to the heights that he has. Because guys like you fold like wusses. And you don’t have any selflessness or the ability to think about others as Donald Trump has thought about making America first. And, by the way, you’re an embarrassment.

[…]

I have an idea. You need to be removed from office. How about you get the hell out of the United States Senate? The people in Utah are furious with you and your dream of endearing yourself to the Trump-hating left is a joke.

So, Mitt, back your bags. Take some time off. And ride around with your dog on the roof of your car, like you did when you used to vacation with your family. And don’t forget, when you lie with dogs, you get fleas. But that’ll never be as bad as the stain you have forged upon whatever legacy you think you have.

