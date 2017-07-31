Fox’s Jeanine Pirro wore a sexy shirt, donned a ten-gallon hat and mounted a horse to suggest that this lifelong New Yorker is a Mexican border homie and an expert on the supposed need for a border wall. It was a convenient way to avoid telling her viewers that the border wall is unpopular. And wasn’t Mexico supposed to pay for it?

Pirro seems to have carefully screened the people she spoke with and the places she visited in order to promote the border wall. “What’s the scariest situation that you’ve encountered?” she asked one woman. We learned it had happened 10-15 years ago, according to this person. Pirro did not ask whether anything scary had happened since, which might have indicated that the border is safer now than then. Instead, Pirro asked about the intruder from the prior decade, “Was she an illegal?”

Had Pirro done some real reporting, she would have revealed that a large majority of Americans don’t want the border wall. That includes 60% of Texans. Of the nine members of Congress representing the area along the U.S. border, none support the border wall.

Ironically, one of the people Pirro found to help her promote the wall told viewers, “I don’t try to tell somebody in Manhattan how to maintain the Empire State Building and I don’t think anybody ought to be telling me how to maintain my personal property.”

And yet, it’s New Yorkers like Pirro and Trump who are so hell-bent on telling the locals what to do.

What a coincidence that this report came just as the House of Representatives used a procedural maneuver to stick in funding for the wall last week, and as it still faces hurdles in the Senate.

Funny, Pirro didn’t mention how Trump has promised to have Mexico pay for it.

NewsHound Richard noticed how much silly fluff there was in Pirro’s supposedly serious investigation into border security. Underneath his mashup are the complete segments, from the July 29, 2017 Justice with Judge Jeanine.

These are parts of what is supposed to be a serious FOX News segment on border security. pic.twitter.com/ChZJ5xms5p — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) July 30, 2017

UPDATE: I just stumbled on a report that a new Rasmussen poll found only 37% of U.S. voters support building a border wall. It's worth pointing out that Rasmussen is a conservative-leaning poll that usually has more favorable-for-Trump results than other polls.