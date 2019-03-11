Jeanine Pirro’s attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar was disgusting on the fact of it. But it’s even worse when you consider Pirro’s own behavior skirting the law.

As I wrote in my last post, Pirro made the hideous – and baseless – suggestion that Omar is scornful of the U.S. and that her hijab is an indication that her beliefs are “antithetical to the United States Constitution”:

PIRRO: Why the disdain for the government of the country that saved you and your family after you lived in a tent in Kenya for four years? Why the scorn? And as the Democrats scramble to forgive, rationalize and give a pass to a freshman in Congress, the joke is on you, Nancy [Pelosi]. You've appeased rising anti-Semitism inside the Democrat party. Let me say that again. You and the whole gang running for president in the Democratic primary in 2020 have appeased the rise of anti-Semitism in the Democrat party. The sad part is that all this is contrary to the tenets of your party, which is so receptive to the LGBTQ community, illegal immigrants, refugees and on and on. This is not who your party is. Your party is not anti-Israel, she is.

Think about this. She's not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat party. So if it's not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from? Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won't get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to sharia law which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?

Pirro’s remarks were so awful, that Fox News issued a rebuke, albeit a toothless one.

However, let’s not forget that Pirro is not in a position to be lecturing anyone about respect for the U.S. government. Pirro was married for 32 years to a lawyer with alleged mob ties and who went to jail for tax fraud. Pirro co-signed her hubby’s fraudulent tax returns. She also came under federal investigation for allegedly planning to bug her husband’s boat to see if he was cheating on her. There’s also that speeding ticket she got for driving 119 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone.

Most recently, we found out that the FEC issued a stern letter to Pirro last month warning her that she had not complied with federal election law by filing the proper reports for her failed 2006 U.S. Senate campaign against Hillary Clinton.

As far as I know, Omar’s worst offense is speaking out against Israel with language that included anti-Semitic tropes. Pirro, on the other hand, was married to a real crook whose crimes she at best inadvertently enabled and who has flouted the law when it was convenient.

Oh and by the way? That mobster ex-hubby was on retainer to Donald Trump.

Watch Pirro’s rant below, from the March 9, 2019 Justice with Judge Jeanine, via Media Matters.