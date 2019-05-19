In nine minutes of pure, lip-smacking malice toward people who think it’s wrong for Trump to put Russia over the U.S., Fox host Jeanine Pirro spent not one second giving a darn about Russia’s interference in U.S. elections. What’s the matter, Judge, worried your guy can’t get re-elected without Putin's help?

Of course, if anyone would know about crime families, it’s Pirro, who was part of one for decades. In case you’ve missed any of my previous summaries of her history, here’s one:

[Pirro] was married for 32 years to a lawyer with alleged mob ties, who went to jail for tax fraud and who fathered an illegitimate daughter. She also came under federal investigation for allegedly planning to bug her husband’s boat to see if he was cheating on her. It just so happens that same (now former) husband was kept on retainer by Trump.

One other thing: Pirro co-signed many of the couple’s joint tax returns involved in her husband’s conviction of 34 counts of tax evasion and conspiracy. While she was never prosecuted, it’s hard to believe she knew nothing of what he was up to.

Yes, that Pirro pretended to love law enforcement as she longed for prosecutions against just about everyone involved in the Russia investigation who thought Trump’s VERY DISTURBING BEHAVIOR TOWARD RUSSIA a national security concern.

It speaks volumes about Pirro that she seems not to care at all about Russian interference and only about prosecuting those who do:

PIRRO: I told you more than a year ago former FBI Director James Comey was the head of his own crime family and that he ran the upper echelon of the FBI like an organized criminal enterprise. That was limited to the upper echelon. The rank and file wouldn’t have tolerated this

...

They got away with it primarily because the mainstream media was receptive to their hateful narrative.

...

Truth be told, they were selling our democracy down the river.

Pirro wore a hideous grin as she said that despite the Comey, et al.'s arrogance in believing they're above the law, “Mistakes are always made.”

She went on to claim that Comey used the Steele dossier to “spy on a presidential campaign.” She added spitefully, “Yeah, I used the word ‘spy.’ Deal with it.”

She called Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan each a “liar” and “Bozo.”

Pirro was also looking forward to legal action against Obama advisers Susan Rice, Samantha Power and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, “all compromised by their political agenda to destroy Donald Trump and to hell with America.” Project much, Pirro?

Pirro closed with a “patriotic” screed that concluded with the suggestion that former President Barack Obama will be the final domino to fall:

PIRRO: I don’t relish what is happening. Rats like these who use and abuse the enormous power that we give them are an embarrassment to all the hard-working men and women in the law enforcement and intelligence community. But the biggest disappointment is yet to come, when the guy who has been so deadly silent on all of this will be the one that all the rats eventually point their dirty fingers at.

Watch Pirro try to cover up Trump’s anti-American behavior by smearing those who have tried to protect the country below, from the May 18, 2019 Justice with Judge Jeanine.