When Jeanine Pirro was caught speeding 54 miles over the 65 MPH speed limit recently, she said she would pay the consequences because, “I believe in the rule of law.” She just forgot to add, “Except when it comes to Donald Trump.”

Pirro, posturing as a patriot, never uttered a peep of concern about Russia’s interference in our democracy, nor the serious charges against Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, nor what Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, has been singing to the FBI about. Instead, on Saturday night, Pirro ranted about arresting members of the FBI, the DOJ and maybe Mueller, too.

JEANINE PIRRO: There is a cleansing needed in our FBI and Department of Justice. It needs to be cleansed of individuals who should not just be fired, but who need to be taken out in handcuffs. […] Handcuffs for Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the FBI… Handcuffs too for [high-ranking FBI agent] Peter Strzok.

Pirro also suggested that “another beaut” Bruce Ohr, assistant deputy attorney general, James Comey and Robert Mueller should be arrested too. However, she did not specifically call for them to be handcuffed.

Their "crimes?" Seemingly biased against Trump in the Russia investigation. I say "seemingly," because Pirro never claimed that any of the indictments were improper.

Pirro went on to suggest that legal notions such as “probable cause” are outdated with a Dear Leader like Trump in office.

PIRRO: I for one am tired of investigations … Something more has to be done. The stench coming out of the Justice Department and the FBI is like that of a third world country, where money, and bullies, and clubs decide elections. It all started when Cardinal Comey destroyed our FBI with political hacks to set events in motion to destroy the republic because they didn’t like the man we chose to be our president. Well, it’s time to take them out in cuffs.

However, I’m sure that when it comes to the deeds of Manafort, Flynn and anyone else closely connected to Trump, Pirro’s impatience with investigations will melt away.

Fox News was not only fine with Pirro’s assault on our system of justice (just as it was with Jesse Watters’ earlier in the evening) but the network helped to validate it by describing her rant as “Outing the FBI crime family.”

Watch Pirro’s dangerously anti-American diatribe below, from the December 16, 2017 Justice with Judge Jeanine.