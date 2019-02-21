Fox host Jeanine Pirro got a serious letter from the Federal Election Commission demanding she immediately file financial reports from her failed U.S. Senate campaign against Hillary Clinton in 2006.

The FEC sent Pirro a letter yesterday suggesting she has 24 hours to comply with its request for her report. The letter, embedded below in a tweet by The Center for Public Integrity's Dave Levinthal states, "It's important that you file this report immediately. The failure to timely file a complete report may result in civil money penalties, an audit or legal enforcement action."

As Salon reported, “Levinthal noted that Pirro has not filed a report since 2011, when she acknowledged owing nearly $600,000 to 20 different vendors.’ Pirro’s campaign only lasted four months.

This is not the first time that Pirro, a former judge and prosecutor has run afoul of the law. Her ex-husband, an attorney and reputed mobster (also kept on retainer by Donald Trump) went to jail for tax evasion over returns she co-signed. Also, she was nearly prosecuted for attempting to wiretap her then-husband’s boat when she suspected he was cheating on her. And let’s not forget that speeding ticket for driving 119 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

Read the FEC letter below along with further information via Levinthal.

(Pirro image via screen grab)