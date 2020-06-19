Yesterday, the Supreme Court blamed the Trump administration’s incompetence for its ruling against his halting of Dreamer protections. But for Jeanine Pirro and Fox & Friends, it was President Obama’s And Vice President Joe Biden’s fault.

The Atlantic explains that the Supreme Court’s decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, based its decision on the Trump administration’s ineptitude in rescinding Obama’s Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program protecting the children of undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.

The Court held, 5–4, that the administration’s purported “rescission” of DACA was “arbitrary and capricious,” and thus had to be, at the very least, redone. At least for now, America’s Dreamers can stay. … [The] decision focused entirely on the administration’s ham-fisted botching of Administrative Procedure Act requirements.

But to his Fox Friends, Donald Trump is always the hero and never to blame for anything. Plus, with Biden leading in the polls against Trump, it’s got to be Obama/Biden’s fault!

PIRRO: The president has tried over and over to try to resolve this issue and shame on Obama and Biden for setting up an untenable situation where this is never resolved. … Chief Justice Roberts, who is now aligning himself with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court, basically says you know you didn’t get the procedure right, although what Obama did wasn’t right either.

While she was at it, Pirro also blamed Congress

PIRRO: [The Court is] allowing themselves to become a political force right before an election. … Just as Obama issued that executive order on DACA which was avoiding Congress and doing it illegally. This should’ve been allowed as well. … Congress doesn’t want to commit to any kind of a deal.

FACT CHECK: House Democrats passed a DREAM Act last year. It was killed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Not one of the three cohosts challenged a word. Instead, cohost Doocy nodded as Pirro spoke. So she continued with her misleading comments:

PIRRO: The president is trying to do everything the right way. … The shame of it is that the Democrats continue to not want to resolve it so that they can use it against the president.”

Probably aware he was likely watching, Pirro urged Trump to use the Supreme Court as a campaign issue, even as she complained about its politicization. At his rally tomorrow, she thought Trump should say, “If they can do this, and we’ve seen Roberts on Obamacare, on the census, on the LBGTQ, now on this, then maybe religious freedoms are at stake, maybe the Second Amendment is at stake. … Even the Supreme Court has become politicized and it’s going left.”

Pirro said, “I can’t wait to see the president, to see the energy” at his rally tomorrow night. From the safety of her own remote studio, she meant.

You can watch Pirro give campaign advice to Trump below, from the June 19, 2020 Fox & Friends.