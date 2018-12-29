Poor guest host Jason Chaffetz had to end a Hannity show discussion rather than deal with a Democratic guest’s question: “Are you proud” of Donald Trump?

Guest Ari Aramesh gave a lesson in how a Democrat should handle a Fox News appearance. Spoiler alert: Go on offense, take control of the conversation, get your talking points out and no problem if you get under the host’s skin.

Best line: "If he’s gonna sell some steak to the troops… "

Watch it below, from the December 28, 2018 Hannity show, via Contemptor: