Poor guest host Jason Chaffetz had to end a Hannity show discussion rather than deal with a Democratic guest’s question: “Are you proud” of Donald Trump?
Guest Ari Aramesh gave a lesson in how a Democrat should handle a Fox News appearance. Spoiler alert: Go on offense, take control of the conversation, get your talking points out and no problem if you get under the host’s skin.
Best line: "If he’s gonna sell some steak to the troops… "
Watch it below, from the December 28, 2018 Hannity show, via Contemptor:
Jason Chaffetz has meltdown after guest Ari Aramesh criticizes Trump for not visiting the war memorial in France and asks if Chaffetz is proud of Trump: "You're are way out of line" pic.twitter.com/xjJnRRHs64— Contemptor (@TheContemptor) December 29, 2018
Antoinette commented 2018-12-29 01:57:48 -0500
Baby J melts down very easily. Such an emotional child. Just ask his stepmother.
NOTE TO BABY J
We may need to have a heart-to-heart talk with Michael and Kitty about your attitude.
