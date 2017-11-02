CNN anchor Jake Tapper did not take Fox News’ smear campaign against him over his comments about the phrase “Allahu Akbar” lying down. Nor should he have.

In case you missed it, Tapper said on October 31 that the phrase “Allahu Akbar” is “sometimes said under the most beautiful circumstances and too often we hear it being said in moments like this.” He was referring to what the suspected perpetrator of the terrorist attack in New York City reportedly shouted. He was also clearly lamenting the debasement of the term.

The outrage over what was really an anti-terrorism remark began, as Media Matters noted, on right-wing sites such as Breitbart and The Daily Caller (Tucker Carlson’s old stomping grounds), then migrated to Fox News. Suddenly, tout la Fox was all about attacking Tapper.

The Huffington Post captured this deceptive and since-deleted tweet by Fox:

That went along with a Fox News Insider post blasting Tapper’s “Outrageous” comment.

The post, which remains published, begins with the following:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said the Islamic phrase "Allahu akbar" can be said "under the most beautiful of circumstances" just minutes after a terrorist attack in New York City. Suspect Sayfullo Saipov allegedly slammed a truck into bikers and pedestrians Tuesday afternoon near lower Manhattan's West Side Highway, killing 8 and injuring at least 11. Saipov reportedly yelled "Allahu akbar" - Arabic for "God is great" - after crashing the truck before an NYPD officer was able to shoot him.

The post includes a video of former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, now a Fox News contributor, saying Tapper “felt the need to remind viewers how beautiful the phrase ‘allahu akbar’ can be.” However, it also includes an apology tweet from Chaffetz.

But, as I previously posted, Hannity engaged his hate-mongering pals Sebastian Gorka and David Clarke (three pathetic examples of American citizenship if ever there were any) to launch a new round of attacks on Tapper.

Last night, Tapper responded by blasting Fox with everything it deserved:

Fox News is lying. I said it can be said at beautiful moments (wedding, birth) and too often at times like this (horrific terrorist attack). https://t.co/rQx3r0za6I — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2017

“Allahu Akbar” is a prayer; if we don’t understand how radical Islamic terrorists justify their evil using religion, West cannot defeat it — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2017

And yes, I know they do this all the time. Still, literally the day after this horrific attack that they would launch this smear — it’s sick — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2017

There was a time when one could tell the difference between Fox and the nutjobs at Infowars. It’s getting tougher and tougher. Lies are lies https://t.co/stYjntoJUq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2017

Hannity lying now. The @FoxNews tweet I was referring to has been deleted because it was false. https://t.co/WPQtgzNGuU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2017

Hannity, of course, smeared the late Seth Rich while his parents were still in mourning, so why wouldn't he lie about this? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2017

And, no surprise, @SebGorka lies as well, claiming i said Allahu Akbar was a "beautiful phrase." Never said it, Sebastian. Blatant lie. https://t.co/Q183XgwXOC — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2017

Fox News deleted the tweet because it was so demonstrably false, but Hannity and Gorka are still lying and twisting --- https://t.co/MVqIjq1Fz7 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 2, 2017

Even Joe Walsh agrees that Fox “purposely slimed” Tapper!

@jaketapper is correct: Fox News lied about what he said. They purposely slimed him.



Come on @FoxNews ...be better than @infowars. https://t.co/EFN9uG1sWj — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 2, 2017

Watch the Hannity/Gorka smear below (which also includes David Clarke calling CNN, The Washington Post, New York Times, MSNBC and The Huffington Post “terrorist sympathizers”) from the November 1, 2017 Hannity, via Media Matters. (I wrote more about other aspects of this segment here)

