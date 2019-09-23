Ivanka Trump, who recently said she gets her moral compass from her lazy, philandering father, claimed to be passionate about getting other people to work.

Trump spent 13 minutes promoting job growth, particularly manufacturing job growth, in her father’s economy last night to Trumper, super-rich "populist" and Fox News host Steve Hilton.

“To me, this is the thing I’m most passionate about working on,” Ivanka Trump said. And who could blame her given that that’s almost the only issue people think her Daddy has not botched?

“Populist” Hilton never asked about Ivanka's passion for lining her own and her family's pockets while serving as an “unpaid” adviser to Daddy.

But that was not unexpected given that the last time we saw Princess Nepotism on with Hilton she spouted off, without challenge, about how she just knows that Americans don’t like to be given anything without working for it.

Near the end of the interview, the daughter of the thrice-married, wife-cheating Slacker-in-Chief, aka Ivanka's moral compass, announced this:

“Republicans are the party of work and the party of family, so we need to support both.”

Hilton seemed to eat up every word.

Watch Ivanka Trump play a manufacturing expert on the September 22, 2019 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton below.