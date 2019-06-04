Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade all but told viewers not to believe their eyes and ears when nepotism poster child Ivanka Trump was loudly booed in London today along with national security adviser John Bolton.

It’s hard to know why Ivanka Trump, along with her adult siblings, went to London at all, costing the rest of us $5 million, given that the invitation was only extended to Daddy and latest wife, Melania. As Vox pointed out, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are supposed to be staying out of politics as they run the family business Daddy refused to divest himself of.

Fortunately, the British were not thrilled to see Ivanka there, either. She was loudly booed on live television. So Fox Friend Kilmeade did some quick thinking and came up with a lie on behalf of the Liar in Chief’s Lying Daughter.

As Crooks and Liars noted, Fox & Friends narrated Ivanka’s and Bolton’s emergence from 10 Downing Street like a sports event. “Here the door opens at 10 Downing Street again and here comes Ivanka and John Bolton and some security,” cohost Steve Doocy said.

Then came the unmistakeable booing, inconveniently timed while the Fox cameras were still rolling.

“Does that sound like some booing?” Doocy asked.

“Yeah, it does,” Kilmeade replied. “And it’s not for Ivanka, it’s for John Bolton and he loves it.”

“He pretty much is looked at as somebody, as the tough guy in that administration, and he loves that label,” Kilmeade added.

Kilmeade offered zero evidence to conclude that the crowd was only booing Bolton. In fact, Kilmeade and company were narrating this tableau from their studio in New York. In other words, Kilmeade just made up his claim. Neither of his cohosts challenged it.

Watch the gaslighting below, via Crooks and Liars.