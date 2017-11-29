Along with “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Fox News’ yearly whinefest about its imagined war on Christmas is one of the surest signs the holiday season is upon us again. Ho, ho, ho.

Media Matters caught this brief news item on Fox & Friends this morning via cohost Jillian Mele. Notice how she begins by characterizes concerns about separation of church and state as a “war on Christmas” and a suggestion that God is on the side of the Christian church.

MELE: The war on Christmas is gaining speed, and the force driving it has the big man on its side. The Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., is suing the city's metro authority for rejecting this ad. It urges people to, quote, "Find the perfect gift" with a picture of the Three Wise Men. Now, according to the metro, the ad depicts a religious scene, which is against their guidelines. But the church says it's a violation of the First Amendment.

Of course, it just won’t be a War on Christmas without “general” Bill O’Reilly to head up the holiday spirit malice. But I’m sure Fox News will do its best to gin up as much resentment and divisiveness as it can in the next 26 days. All in the name of Jesus, of course.

Watch Fox’s latest effort to turn a season of joy, giving and piety into one of anger and ill will below, from the November 29, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.