2017-01-01 03:34:28 -0500

While I fear we may be in a similar place to the one that republicans in general and racists in particular found themselves in 2008, I remain hopeful that a firm grip on fact-based reason will eventually overcome the blind rage and emotion that characterise the inhabitants of a post-truth world where ignorance and incompetence are given equal weight to knowledge and expertise. Somewhat perversely, I’m waiting to see the fur fly between Flynn (representing the former) and Mattis (representing the latter). It’s a strange world, indeed, where my hopes are linked to the expertise of a military man nicknamed “Mad Dog”.



As many have written in previous threads, the struggle against irrationality and unpredictability must be waged with as much calm and fact-based reason as we can collectively muster. It won’t be easy when the other person lives in a fact-free world. It’s important to keep noting that governing a country is a tad more complex than all those other tasks for which they would not even think of hiring an amateur (e.g. repairs to equipment or the home, health care, protecting one’s computer against hackers, etc.).



PS: Saw a really weird thing on CNN a couple of days ago: a professor of political science at a California University (sic) opined that Russia didn’t expel some Americans because they’re following Christ’s teachings about turning the other cheek. You see, they’re Christians nowadays unlike what prevailed during Soviet times. I still can’t believe he said that with a straight face. We have our work cut out for us, folks.



That said, may all of you and all of yours have the best possible year and don’t give up. Silence is the worst thing that we could possibly do. But, … do keep safe, eh?