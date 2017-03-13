But there's also this:

I might dismiss this as an anomaly, but check out how Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace grilled Gary Cohn, the White House chief economic advisor on the subject the same day (transcript excerpt via FoxNews.com, with my emphases added):

WALLACE: Gary, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office will report this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow on its assessment of the repeal and replace plan, and there are other groups that are estimating that the CBO will say that between 6 million and 15 million people will lose coverage under the ObamaCare repeal and replace plan.

Will the president support a bill that throws a -- millions of Americans off insurance?

GARY COHN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR: Well, Chris, you have to remember where we are. We came into office with an insurance plan that doesn't work. ObamaCare just is not working. You know, in the last year alone, premiums are up 25 percent. In the third of the counties in this country, we have only one insurance provider. Therefore, American citizens don't have a choice.

We have no choice but to make the plan better for all Americans out there. We will get a score next week. CBO will do what they need to do, we will see what the score is. In fact, in the past, the CBO score has really been meaningless. They’ve said that many more people will be insured that are actually insured. But, look, when we get the CBO score, we’ll deal with that.

WALLACE: But I -- to repeat my question, will the president support a plan, if the CBO says that millions of people will lose their health insurance coverage, will the president continue to support that plan?

COHN: But, Chris, it's not just about coverage, it's about access to care. It’s about access to be able to see you doctors. The numbers of who's covered and who is not covered, that's interesting, and I know that may make some headlines, but what we care about is people’s ability to get health care and people’s ability to go see their doctor. That's what we care about and that's what we’re driving for.

WALLACE: But, Gary, coverage is really important if you lose it. And this is not what the president promised during the campaign. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Everybody has got to be covered. This is an un-Republican thing for me to say, because a lot of times they say, no, no, the lower 25 percent that can’t afford private. But --

SCOTT PELLEY, CBS/"60 MINUTES": Universal health care?

TRUMP: -- I am going to take care of everybody. I don't care if it costs me votes or not. Everybody is going to be taken care of, much better than they’re taken care of now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: President Trump, then-candidate Trump said everybody has got to be covered. Not, well, that’s just an interesting number.

COHN: Well, Chris, we are offering coverage to everyone. If you are on Medicaid today, you’re going to stay on Medicaid. If you are covered under an employee-sponsored plan, you’re going to be continued to be covered under an employee-sponsored plan. If you fall into that middle group, we’re going to provide tax credit so you can go out and buy a plan. And buy a plan that you want, not a plan that Washington is determining that you should buy.

WALLACE: But I guess the question is this: 20 million people gained coverage, have health insurance coverage now who didn't have it before ObamaCare. Are some of them going to lose coverage because, one, you’re going to end over a period of years, the Medicaid expansion, and, two, the tax credits are not going to provide as much help as the subsidies did to help people who can't afford coverage?