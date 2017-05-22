Yesterday, I wrote about how Fox's favorite sheriff was fingered as a plagiarist in a very incriminating investigation by CNN. Today, MSNBC's Joy Reid revealed that there's something very fishy about at least one of the medals Clarke wears.

On AM Joy this morning, host Reid explained that a producer found one of Clarke's pins for sale on ebay. It's an Israeli traffic police pin that can be purchased for $6.99. It's almost certainly not a pin he received as a decoration for any kind of service as Milwaukee County sheriff.

Watch Reid and her two Wisconsin guests destroy Clarke's credibility for that and other, more serious reasons below, from the May 21, 2017 AM Joy.