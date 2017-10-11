Just in time to help Donald Trump justify his plan to further destabilize the world and cause more chaos with his reported decision to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, Fox News has come up with an article claiming, “Iran’s nuclear program is far from halted.” There are also several headlines suggesting we need to start behaving more threateningly toward Iran.

Neither Britain, France nor Germany think that Iran has violated the terms of the agreement. But Fox News is relying on a group called National Council of Resistance of Iran, apparently a group of dissidents, to claim otherwise.

And since Trump seems to hold more faith in Fox News than even our own intelligence agencies, you can rest assured he’ll be referring to this article as truth no matter what anyone else has to say about it.

And do check out the four hawkish and/or fear mongering headlines underneath the main headline. Each promotes a hawkish stance on Iran:

On Iran, Trump’s advisers offer ‘dumb’ and ‘dumber’ options that will accomplish nothing Iran warns US not to undermine nuclear deal Iranian armed forces spokesperson: ‘It’s time to teach Americans new lessons’ Iran threatens ‘crushing’ response as Trump takes aim at nuclear deal

Fox News host Sean Hannity and contributor John Bolton have been salivating for war against Iran for years. Is Fox News going to put its full weight behind that effort now? Or "only" ramp up the rhetoric just long enough to bolster support for Trump's decertification?