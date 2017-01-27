Ben Smith, the editor in chief of BuzzFeed News, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to defend BuzzFeed’s publication of an unverified dossier on Donald Trump. But along the way, Smith allowed himself to be hoodwinked into letting Carlson play the role of unbiased journalist.

Smith did a decent job of explaining why BuzzFeed published the dossier. Among other things, it claimed that Trump had engaged prostitutes to perform “golden showers” on a Russian hotel bed that Barack and Michelle Obama had reportedly slept in. Carlson seemed to accept Smith's argument as legitimate even if he didn't agree.

But Carlson was clearly intent on discrediting BuzzFeed one way or another.

CARLSON: Clearly, BuzzFeed News has a pretty open political agenda masquerading as journalism. SMITH: Is it open or is it masquerading? CARLSON: Well, it is open and obvious to those of us who care to pay attention. I think you are hiding behind what appear to be journalistic standards when, in fact, they’re political imperatives.

It’s hard to think of any operation that fits the description of “hiding behind what appear to be journalistic standards when, in fact, they’re political imperatives” than Fox News.

It's almost impossible to believe Smith didn't know this. Yet, astoundingly, Smith did not bring up the hypocrisy.

Later, Carlson kept up a prolonged attack on BuzzFeed for having tried to restrict a certain fellowship to someone of color (before finding out that was illegal). Smith sat there and let Carlson – someone with a long record of bigotry – put him on defense about trying to be more diverse.

At the end, the two agreed to have lunch.

To me, this perfectly exemplifies the problem with so many liberals or anyone without an ulterior motive. They go on Fox with an aim of having a legitimate discussion and seeking a meeting of the minds. But Fox almost never has any such goal and almost always has an ulterior motive, as can be seen here. Such guests are actors in Fox’s political theater, which is almost always rigged for its own side.

Sure, it’s nothing personal, as in the case here. But Carlson knew his job and he executed it perfectly. He kept Smith on defense almost the entire 11+ minutes.

READ MY LIPS, LIBERALS: DO NOT GO ON FOX NEWS THINKING YOU ARE GOING ON A CONSERVATIVE VERSION OF CNN OR EVEN MSNBC. YOU ARE PARTICIPATING IN PROPAGANDA AND SHOULD BEHAVE ACCORDINGLY.

I happen to believe liberals and Democrats should be clamoring to go on Fox to expose and smack down the agitprop. This is especially true now that Fox has become Trump TV. If we want to mount any kind of resistance, we must be able to stand up to this.

Watch Smith allow Carlson to present himself as an unbiased, legitimate questioner below, from the January 25, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.