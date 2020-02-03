Trumpers Bill Hemmer and Martha MacCallum are anchoring Fox News’ coverage of the Iowa caucuses tonight. That’s what I’ll be watching. What are you watching, or not? Who are you rooting for, or not?
I’m fairly agnostic on the outcome. I will support any Democrat who gets the nomination.
Ellen commented 2020-02-03 20:13:17 -0500 · Flag
MSNBC is reporting on the actual caucusing.
Ellen commented 2020-02-03 20:08:41 -0500 · Flag
Now that voting has started, Tucker Carlson is “covering” the caucuses by attacking the candidates. I’m going to change the channel for now.
John McKee commented 2020-02-03 20:01:15 -0500 · Flag
- Not sure where I picked ‘Ol’ Handsome Joe’ up from (Wonkette maybe?), but I do think it suits him :)
John McKee commented 2020-02-03 19:52:03 -0500 · Flag
I’m not sure who I will finally support (probably Elizabeth, but it’s not that I can vote, anyhow), but my fervent wish is for Ol’ Handsome Joe* to come out on top in this one. Nothing would delight me more than for Trump and his minions to see that all their evil efforts in Ukraine and the formerly hallowed Senate had been in vain.