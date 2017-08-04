The spokesman for the family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich appeared on CNN yesterday and indirectly proved that GOP operative Ed Butowsky lied when he said he hired private detective Rod Wheeler to investigate Rich’s death out of concern for the family.

Butowsky is now at the center of Wheeler’s bombshell lawsuit that alleges he was a pawn in a scheme by Butowsky, Fox News and the Trump administration to create a false narrative that it was Rich, not Russia, who hacked the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In a jaw-dropping interview on CNN Tuesday night, Butowsky refused to say what prompted him to approach the grieving Rich family, other than that he had “heard something” from “someone” about Rich’s death. Yet Butowsky insisted it was all out of the goodness of his heart and compassion for the family that the Republican operative first suggested they hire a private detective and was then moved to pay for it when the family said it could not afford one.

Yesterday, Rich family spokesman Brad Bauman appeared on CNN and gave their perspective. The family’s tragedy is horrible enough. But to have a loved one’s murder politicized with fake news, especially on behalf of someone the family probably hates, is unimaginable.

But Bauman made one very important point that put the lie to any claim that Butowsky ever cared about Rich or his family:

BAUMAN: You know what strikes me? You had Ed Butowsky on TV for about 20 minutes last night and over the course of those 20 minutes, Ed Butowsky had an opportunity to look the American people in the eye and the Seth Rich family in the eye and say, “You know what? Six months after I reached out to you, knowing what I know now, I cannot believe that I put you in this position and I am so, so sorry.” And he didn’t even take that opportunity. He didn’t even look the American people or the family in the eye to apologize to them and to say, “I had no idea that I was gonna heap so much more pain and anguish on you.”

Anybody who cared about the family at all would have apologized for causing them so much trouble. The fact that Butowsky has not speaks volumes that he was looking out for almost anything except the Rich family well-being.

We may never know the full story behind Butowsky's machination. But there is no doubt it stinks.

Watch Bauman below on the August 2, 2017 CNN’s New Day, via Sarah Burris.