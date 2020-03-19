The dangerous coronavirus misinformation spread by Sean Hannity and his colleagues has gotten a lot of attention this week, as has their sudden change of tune to acknowledge the seriousness of the pandemic. Bullyboy Hannity is not taking it well.

NewsHounds, Crooks and Liars, Media Matters and others have been reporting on how Hannity and other Fox News figures have downplayed the public health crisis. Nothing exemplified Fox's politics-over-public-health mindset more than Trish Regan’s bonkers commentary in which she suggested the panic was the result of Democrats trying to impeach Donald Trump again.

But now, as even Donald Trump has had to acknowledge we’re experiencing a coronavirus crisis, Fox’s change of tune has come under an even brighter spotlight. Hannity’s tender fee fees were undoubtedly smarting after he was featured in The Washington Post’s devastating video (below) and – on the same day! - some mocking criticism from Erik Wemple.

Regan’s show has been taken off the air (after her viral monologue embarrassed Fox) but Hannity has been allowed to continue. It’s not just outsiders criticizing the misinformation on a life and death issue. Colleague Tucker Carlson took a thinly-veiled shot at Hannity and his like-minded lickspittles when he said, “People you trust, people you probably voted for, have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem.”

Hannity might have gained credibility had he owned up to his wrongdoing and re-set his course. (Same for Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt, e.g.) But no, he’s threatening to sue.

Media Matters caught the threat on Hannity’s radio show today. After whining about Hillary Clinton’s emails, the FISA warrant regarding Carter Page, and the meanies criticizing him and his Bedtime BFF Donald Trump, Hannity said this:

HANNITY: Go to my web site, you lying — I need to hire Lin Wood and Charles Harder, and just make this a test case, of slander, besmirchment, character assassination. They get away with it. That's why — Nicholas Sandmann is not a public figure, he's absolutely going to be a billionaire at the end of this, after what they did to that poor kid.

...

This is your media mob, in the midst of a crisis. This is who they are. This defines them. And it's what we've gotten out of them for the last three years. So when you hear the word [grunts] "They're trying to turn this into another hoax conspiracy theory" That's what they're doing. That's what they've been doing. And they act like they're the most concerned, they're the most reliable. No, they're not.

You can get out your tiny violin for the guy who can’t take what he dishes out as you listen to the snowflake below, from the March 18, 2020 The Sean Hannity Show, via Media Matters.

(Hannity image via screen grab)