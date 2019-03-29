Fox & Friends and, probably, the Fan in Chief, got an unexpected message this morning when Democrat Jay Inslee veered off topic, looked into the camera and challenged Donald Trump to release his tax returns and “show what he’s been hiding.” Bravo.

Clearly, host Steve Doocy was not prepared to deal with the subject of Trump’s tax returns. Doocy began the segment with a clip of Trump attacking the Green New Deal and saying, “I love campaigning against the Green New Deal.”

“So does the president have a point or is the topic of climate change enough to win the Democratic primary?” Doocy began. His first question to presidential candidate Inslee, whose platform is based on climate change and the environment, was, “What are people gettin’ wrong about” the Green New Deal?’

Inslee did what all Democrats should do on Fox: He took immediate command of the discussion and went on offense:

INSLEE: Well, I look forward to talking about clean energy jobs but I do want to make some news on Fox & Friends. I always want to make news on your show first. And that is, today I am challenging Donald Trump, on his favorite show, to release his tax returns, like I did this morning, 12 years, at JayInslee.com. Look, I want to say it is time for him to come clean with the American people. He’s got to show what he’s been hiding and Americans deserve that truth.

Doocy looked uncomfortable but he nodded.

“Now they also deserve the truth about clean-energy jobs,” Inslee continued.

Doocy nodded again. “OK,” he said, smiling, probably with great relief.

Inslee went forward with an excellent pitch for clean-energy jobs and a clean-energy economy. He concluded by calling Trump “cowardly and pessimistic” on the subject.

“This is a can-do nation,” Inslee continued. “We put a man on the moon, we defeated fascism, and we can use our smarts to build a clean-energy economy like we’re doing right today and we’re doing it all across America. Look, we need an inspirational leader, not a pessimistic one in the White House. I think I’m ready for that job. This country needs a spark of optimism.”

Doocy didn’t have much of an argument other than to ask, “Are you suggesting that climate change is why there’s flooding out in Nebraska right now?”



Yes, Inslee was. He said, “The science is really abundantly clear on this.” Then he went after Trump again. “We need a president who believes in science and gravity.”

Doocy lamely suggested that because there were floods in Nebraska 50 years ago, that proves climate change has nothing to do with the floods now.

Inslee had a forceful answer, which is that people currently suffering from natural disasters are plenty concerned about climate change. Then Inslee jabbed at Trump again. “He wanted to drain the swamp. He’s put the swamp in charge of our tax policy. It’s just wrong.”

Watch Inslee’s perfect handling of a Fox interview below, from the March 29, 2019 Fox & Friends.