Apparently, Laura Ingraham thinks it’s smart to recommend ingesting disinfectant as a coronavirus treatment, as Donald Trump did, but recommending states take guidance from world-renowned infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, as Joe Biden did, is dangerous.

Ingraham kicked off her culture of death show last night by referring to Biden as a “rarely seen endangered bird on its way to extinction.” It’s a rather tasteless metaphor in the middle of a pandemic but these days Ingraham seems to be all about encouraging other people’s deaths. Nevertheless, she somehow forgot that Biden is leading Trump nationally and in most swing states.

“So how would Joe lead America through the COVID crisis?” Ingraham said, disdain dripping from her voice.

She played a clip of Biden saying, “I would tell the governors to listen to Dr. Fauci, listen to the scientists, listen to what the facts are.“

In response, Ingraham sneered, “What Biden seems to be saying, if you can unpack it, is that he would farm out critical decision-making to others, like Dr. Fauci and other unnamed scientists."

Ingraham must have some kind of comprehension problem. Biden said nothing of the sort. There’s a big difference between “listening” to scientists and putting them in charge of public policy.

Or maybe she was just being dishonest. She went on to suggest that following Fauci’s advice of not reopening yet “would mean that Americans would be poorer and less free. No work, unless it’s approved by experts. No worship services, no ballgames, no concerts, no travel to see your family or friends. Not, at least, until we have a vaccine. … Your kids are out of luck as well because the vaccine wouldn’t even be ready by September." How about Fauci's advice could mean not dead, dying or ill?

Yet Ingraham said nothing about going to worship services or traveling, herself. She didn’t even say she’s going out to restaurants or movie theaters. And did I mention that she’s working at home until at least June 15?

Ingraham continued her misrepresentation of what Biden said. Since this was a pre-scripted commentary, we know that Fox approved the deceit. “With all due respect to Dr. Fauci’s expertise, no one elected him to anything. There are devastating consequences of keeping children away from school for extended periods of time, especially at-risk children.”

Before long, Ingraham proceeded with Fox’s Fauci attacks du noir: painting him as not Trumpy enough to be trusted. “We all know that the only experts that would inform Biden are experts approved by the left-wing media,” Ingraham complained. As if Fauci hadn’t been chosen for the White House task force by the Trump administration.

Before long, Ingraham was praising Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has left the U.S. the leader in both cases and deaths:

INGRAHAM: Thank goodness President Trump decided to let states chart their own course, though, toward reopening because now you can kind of see for yourself what life will be like under a Biden administration. What would Joe do? Well, he’d do pretty much what New York has done or California has done: lock down until the experts set you free, locked down until maybe Bill Gates gives his imprimatur to a vaccine. Our health care decisions will be informed by the WHO and not dictated by China [I think she meant to say “if” not dictated…]

FACT CHECK: Connecticut and Massachusetts are the only two states that have not started to reopen, and they plan to start doing so soon.

Ingraham concluded by saying, “The Democrats will keep this panic parade going at least through the election. What else do they have but fear itself?”

Project much, Laura?

You can watch Ingraham’s latest death a-go-go below, from the May 12, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.