If you thought Fox’s Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo couldn’t top mocking Joe Biden and war veteran Pete Buttigieg at Normandy Cemetary, then you must watch these two mock CNN anchors battling coronavirus.

Arroyo got right to mocking people with a potentially fatal illness.

ARROYO: Laura, the first rule of journalism is don’t inject yourself into the story. But there seems to be a deliberate attempt to graft a slew of CNN anchors onto this COVID crisis. A number of them have contracted the virus and emoted about their personal experiences. It almost appears as if they’ve launched a series of new reality shows. You could call this one, “Are you sicker than a CNN anchor?”

Someone at FoxNews.com thought that so clever, they used it as the name for the online video.

ARROYO: Laura, the self-referential emoting is I guess what’s so galling. But look, people are dying, people are losing their livelihoods. Chances are, young and healthy anchors are not going to succumb to this disease and to keep this narrative going every night that’s so personal. It is disturbing.

Ingraham seemed to realize this might not be a good look for her show, even as she hinted she thought the CNN anchors deserved it.

INGRAHAM: Well, we’re glad everybody’s better and we, you know, they’re always kind of nasty to us. I’m sure they’re all great people. I hope they’re all OK and I’m glad they’re OK.

But then, maybe she couldn’t help herself. “I don’t really get it. Is that the news? I guess it’s the news that Chris Cuomo came out of the basement, which is good.”

Actually, the news might be that Cuomo’s 13 year-old son has contracted COVID-19. Do you want to laugh at that, too, “Christian” Raymond?

Arroyo moved on to sneer at CNN’s Anderson Cooper, including the fact that he’s holding a CNN town hall with Alicia Keys “I kid you not.” Arroyo was too busy snarking to tell viewers that Keys is releasing a song about unsung heroes for the town hall, not hosting it.

Then it was back to mocking the victims.

ARROYO: Now the centerpiece, Laura, of the CNN reality universe has been Chris Cuomo, the COVID-positive anchor. … He became the star of a multi-week, cross-platform show, including his governor brother that could have been called The Real House Husbands of the Hamptons.

Ingraham nodded in emphatic agreement. She broke into laughter just as a producer broke into some mock video of Cuomo.

After more than five minutes of this tastelessness, they moved on to mocking Joe Biden.

You can see what passes for humor to these two below, from the April 21, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.