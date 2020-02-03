During his Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, Donald Trump attacked Bernie Sanders as a communist and as “proof,” asked, “Didn’t he get married in Moscow?” Then he quickly mentioned that Moscow is “wonderful” three times.

The interview, recorded one day before the Super Bowl, was just the kind of pro-Trump propaganda you’d expect from Sycophant-in-Chief Hannity. Trump whined about how unfair he has been treated through much of it. He spent the rest of the time either boasting about himself or attacking his opponents, egged on by Hannity.

Sanders came up in what Hannity called a “lightning round” in which he threw out names of Democrats or candidates running in the Democratic primaries and asked Trump for “whatever comes to your mind.”

Bernie Sanders came right after Joe and Hunter Biden.

TRUMP: Well, I think he’s a communist. I mean you know, look. I think of communism when I think of Bernie. Now you could say socialist, but didn’t he get married in Moscow? And that’s wonderful, Moscow is wonderful.



Hannity: Might have been his honeymoon, I’m not sure.



Trump: You don’t think necessarily, well, whatever. But you don’t necessarily think in terms of marriage, Moscow. And it’s wonderful. I’m not knocking it, but I think of Bernie sort of as a socialist but far beyond a socialist.

FACT CHECK: Sanders neither got married nor honeymooned in Moscow. He visited Russia right after his wedding in a pre-planned trip.

But it was Trump, not Sanders who called Moscow “wonderful.”

You can watch it below, from the February 2, 2020 pre-Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity.