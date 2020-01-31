2020-01-31 14:13:40 -0500

Guys, this should not be a surprise. We already know that the Right Wing doesn’t care about whether the Pence White House did wrong. And we’ve known all along that McConnell would never allow this to go very far. It’s amazing that it went 2 weeks rather than 20 minutes, as McConnell had originally planned to dump it right way.



There are more important takeaways here:



1. No matter what, the Pence White House and its childish spokesman have been impeached. They can never undo this, no matter what spin they wish to foam about. They did wrong, they were called out for doing so, and Republican senators were forced to admit they’d done wrong.



2. Republican senators have put themselves in a terrible position for this year’s election, in that they’ve pre-judged the case by sticking their fingers in their ears and yelling at the top of their lungs. If Dem voters show up in enough states, this is the kind of thing that could flip the Senate out of GOP control.



3. The revelations will continue to roll out, as Bolton continues to leak what’s in his book and Parnas continues to leak the tapes of Trump and Giuliani openly discussing their malfeasance. As the election campaign grinds on, it will be more and more difficult for the Republicans to keep shouting “Fake News!” without being dismissed themselves.



4. Sadly, the next Democratic President can expect the Republicans to move with fury to impeach him or her as fast as they can – for ANYTHING . Could be for wearing a tan suit. Or for picking up the wrong pen. Granted, they tried this with President Obama, but at this point, I would prepare yourselves for the Right Wing to simply invent a narrative out of whole cloth – just like they did with the Bidens here.