Former Congressman Bob Goodlatte, who was all in on impeaching Bill Clinton for betraying the public trust, slammed Democrats on Fox News for opening an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump.

In 1998, Goodlatte supported impeachment of Clinton for not respecting “the law and the importance of integrity.” At that time, Goodlatte claimed, “To lose this principle devastates a legacy entrusted to us by our Founding Fathers and protected for us by generations of American families.” According to Politico, Clinton’s offenses, Goodlatte also said, extended beyond questions of obstruction of justice to whether the president betrayed the public trust.

Apparently, that only applies to Democrats. On Fox, Goodlatte complained that Trump’s behavior – of extorting a foreign country to get dirt on a political opponent, while operating some kind of rogue diplomacy, and while withholding Congressionally-allocated aid – and then covering it up – was no biggie.

Goodlatte now worries the public reaction will be “very, very negative” if Trump is impeached. Goodlatte also falsely claimed support for impeachment is “already very low.” Actually, As NPR noted, 49% support an impeachment inquiry and that support is on the rise.

Then Goodlatte – the former chair of the House Judiciary Committee - said Democrats have not shown that Trump has committed any criminal offenses. Yet Vice lists seven crimes that various former prosecutors believe Trump committed.

Host Neil Cavuto didn’t mention any of that. But he did ask if Goodlatte didn’t at least find Trump’s behavior “unsettling,.”

“It probably wouldn’t be the way I would handle it,” Goodlatte said, “but in my opinion it’s not a crime because the president is asking for information that the country as a whole and many millions of Americans would also be interested in. And that is, was a crime committed by the former vice president while he was in office.”

FACT CHECK: We know that no crime was committed by Joe Biden. You’d think a the former chairman of the Judiciary Committee, would know that.

But while Former Congressman Integrity and Trust thought it important to investigate a non-crime by Biden, he saw no reason for concern about a more likely one by Trump staring us in the face. “Presidents and other office holders ask lots of questions and seek lots of help from people to the detriment of their opponents,” Goodlatte said dismissively. “That is not something that is unusual in American politics at all.”

Unless a Democrat did it, of course.

Watch the hypocrisy below, from the September 28, 2019 Cavuto Live.