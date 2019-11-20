If the gang at Morning Joe going over Gordon Sondland's opening statement is any guide, today's testimony is going to be bombshell. You can watch it here, after the jump.
Read Sondland's opening statement here.
Share your thoughts and observations below. I'll be sharing mine as well.
(Sondland image via screen grab)
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-20 14:55:48 -0500 · Flag
Castro was slick to sneak in the clip of Mulvaney’s admission of quid pro quo in a press conference. Bet Nunes is having a (non-Internet) cow.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 14:46:48 -0500 · Flag
Bemused, re the Javelin missiles
“But while there is evidence that the Javelin sale has been a powerful gesture of support for Kyiv, the missiles’ military application has been far more limited. Under the conditions of the foreign military sale, the Trump administration stipulates that the Javelins must be stored in western Ukraine—hundreds of miles from the battlefield.
…
But as part of the agreement of the sale, the Javelins are not deployed on the battlefield but stored hundreds of miles away in western Ukraine—far from the front lines of the Donbass, which could radically diminish their deterrent effect, said Mike Carpenter, who served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Eurasia under Obama."
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/10/03/far-from-the-front-lines-javelin-missiles-go-unused-in-ukraine/
“But while there is evidence that the Javelin sale has been a powerful gesture of support for Kyiv, the missiles’ military application has been far more limited. Under the conditions of the foreign military sale, the Trump administration stipulates that the Javelins must be stored in western Ukraine—hundreds of miles from the battlefield.
…
But as part of the agreement of the sale, the Javelins are not deployed on the battlefield but stored hundreds of miles away in western Ukraine—far from the front lines of the Donbass, which could radically diminish their deterrent effect, said Mike Carpenter, who served as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Eurasia under Obama."
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/10/03/far-from-the-front-lines-javelin-missiles-go-unused-in-ukraine/
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-20 14:43:02 -0500 · Flag
Ellen,
Wallace’s commentary I was mentioning.
“Well, I think that Ken Starr and [Fox News contributor] Andy McCarthy are very good lawyers,” Wallace said. “And like any good lawyers they can parse this, phrase this any way they want, but as a reporter it seems to me that we have to go to what the headline is today, and the headline is that Gordon Sondland, one of the three amigos, perhaps the one who had the most direct contact with Donald Trump, says in his opening statement, ‘Was there a quid pro quo with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting? The answer is yes.’”
https://www.rawstory.com/2019/11/chris-wallace-fact-checks-his-own-fox-news-colleagues-after-their-denials-of-trumps-quid-pro-quo/
Wallace’s commentary I was mentioning.
“Well, I think that Ken Starr and [Fox News contributor] Andy McCarthy are very good lawyers,” Wallace said. “And like any good lawyers they can parse this, phrase this any way they want, but as a reporter it seems to me that we have to go to what the headline is today, and the headline is that Gordon Sondland, one of the three amigos, perhaps the one who had the most direct contact with Donald Trump, says in his opening statement, ‘Was there a quid pro quo with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting? The answer is yes.’”
https://www.rawstory.com/2019/11/chris-wallace-fact-checks-his-own-fox-news-colleagues-after-their-denials-of-trumps-quid-pro-quo/
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 14:42:39 -0500 · Flag
Bemused, I’m not disagreeing with you on the real reason Sondland is in charge of Ukraine but I’d like the hearing to go into what the excuse is and how inappropriate it is.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 14:41:33 -0500 · Flag
Bemused wrote:
In practically every other situation, an attempt is just as bad as a crime. An attempted robbery is tantamount to a real robbery, an attempted homicide is a homicide, an attempted bribery is a bribery.
I don’t believe that the Republicans are not fully aware of this.
In practically every other situation, an attempt is just as bad as a crime. An attempted robbery is tantamount to a real robbery, an attempted homicide is a homicide, an attempted bribery is a bribery.
I don’t believe that the Republicans are not fully aware of this.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 14:40:59 -0500 · Flag
Eyes, yes that would be an excellent question.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-20 14:33:30 -0500 · Flag
A possible question of Sondland is if he’s aware of any other country whose corruption Trump was interested in? And if Sondland is aware of any corruption within Ukraine Trump was interested in other than Burisma?
Bemused commented 2019-11-20 14:20:33 -0500 · Flag
In practically every other situation, an attempt is just as bad as a crime. An attempted robbery is tantamount to a real robbery, an attempted homicide is a homicide, an attempted bribery is a bribery. President Trump got caught trying to shake down the President of Ukraine. Extorsion and bribery are two sides of the same coin, both of which are crimes.
President Zelensky probably heaved a huge sigh of relief when he realised that he was not going to have to initiate his new government with a corrupt action.
President Zelensky probably heaved a huge sigh of relief when he realised that he was not going to have to initiate his new government with a corrupt action.
Bemused commented 2019-11-20 14:14:01 -0500 · Flag
@Ellen: I’ve read somewhere that Sondland was supposedly involved because Ukraine is interested in joining the EU. Although that reason could perhaps be considered “reasonable”, I think it unlikely, if only because Trump probably knew nothing about that.
More likely, to my mind, is the fact that Sondland is a total novice, not a professional like Taylor and Yanukovitch. He was played like a fiddle by Giuliani because nobody else gave him the time of day. His motives may have been “noble” (wanting to support the “new” Ukraine) but he was totally out of his depth.
More likely, to my mind, is the fact that Sondland is a total novice, not a professional like Taylor and Yanukovitch. He was played like a fiddle by Giuliani because nobody else gave him the time of day. His motives may have been “noble” (wanting to support the “new” Ukraine) but he was totally out of his depth.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-20 14:08:23 -0500 · Flag
Gym Jordan was pounding the table to see if he could light his gaslight on fire. I’m sure MAGA got an erection over it but, of course, his selective presentation of the facts overlooks Trump couldn’t wait for Zelenski to deliver on his public statement on CNN because the House got wind of the crime. Two days after Trump’s stink went public the aid magically was released. Aid released, Zelenski breathed a sigh of relief and cancelled his interview with CNN’s Zekaria.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 14:03:12 -0500 · Flag
I did hear Ken Starr saying this is a bombshell and not good for Dear Leader.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 14:02:25 -0500 · Flag
Eyes, as expected. I’m neither a lawyer nor foreign policy expert and there are so many details, some of what goes on in the hearings goes over my head. So I wanted to hear what MSNBC said so I could compare with Fox spin.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 14:01:00 -0500 · Flag
Had to turn down my TV volume because #GymJordan was shouting so loudly. A perfect example of pounding the table when you can’t pound the facts or the law.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-20 13:50:37 -0500 · Flag
Ellen, I watched some of MSNBC’s coverage during the break and it was night and day different from Fox’s (until Wallace spoke). You wouldn’t think they were discussing the same hearing.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 13:34:12 -0500 · Flag
Thanks, Eyes. I was watching MSNBC to hear what they thought, given that I was watching Fox all morning.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-20 13:32:28 -0500 · Flag
Watching Fox News’ all-in, full-throated defense of Trump during the break I think Nunes should have called in Bill Hemmer to be his pitch-hitter on the committee instead of Gym Jordan. Though Hemmer appears to have made the mistake of inviting Chris Wallace to the discussion who’s throwing a big cold bucket water on their Trump ass-kissing party. Chris when as far as to accuse previous panelist Ken Starr of data-mining spin!
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 13:22:17 -0500 · Flag
Bemused, I agree with your explanation as to why Sondland got the job (also his donation) but I’d like him to explain on the record why he was interfering in Ukraine when it’s not in his portfolio.
Also, the aid to Ukraine was released to them after the whistleblower complained and they have the Javelin missiles. But a condition is, they can’t use them on the Russia battlefield.
Also, the aid to Ukraine was released to them after the whistleblower complained and they have the Javelin missiles. But a condition is, they can’t use them on the Russia battlefield.
Bemused commented 2019-11-20 12:50:58 -0500 · Flag
Nunes is dumb as a fence post. That so-called “foreign aid” for Ukraine was supposed to help them buy Javelin missiles from the USA. That money won’t even leave the USA. Seems the only “aid” the USA has provided is for military purposes.
It would appear that Germany has provided US$ 1.2 billion in aid, some military but mostly for development and investments. Further, the EU as a whole has reportedly provided over US$15 billion in aid, mostly for development and investments. Makes Trump’s USA look just a tad stingy.
It would appear that Germany has provided US$ 1.2 billion in aid, some military but mostly for development and investments. Further, the EU as a whole has reportedly provided over US$15 billion in aid, mostly for development and investments. Makes Trump’s USA look just a tad stingy.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-20 12:47:14 -0500 · Flag
On cue, Trump spews his typical line of bullshit:
President Trump on Sondland: “I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. Seems like a nice guy though. But I don’t know him well. He was with other candidates.”
President Trump on Sondland: “I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. Seems like a nice guy though. But I don’t know him well. He was with other candidates.”
Bemused commented 2019-11-20 12:33:12 -0500 · Flag
Ellen wrote: One question I hope is asked: Why was Sondland involved in Ukraine? He’s an unqualified ambassador to EU.
I believe his lack of qualifications WAS his main qualification. After that little detail of US$ 1 million donated to Trump’s inaugural event.
To my mind, the people who appointed W. Taylor, Lt. Col. Vindman, K. Volker, J. Williams, etc. etc. did not realise that they were qualified, experienced civil servants. That realisation would have immediately disqualified them.
I believe his lack of qualifications WAS his main qualification. After that little detail of US$ 1 million donated to Trump’s inaugural event.
To my mind, the people who appointed W. Taylor, Lt. Col. Vindman, K. Volker, J. Williams, etc. etc. did not realise that they were qualified, experienced civil servants. That realisation would have immediately disqualified them.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 11:43:24 -0500 · Flag
One question I hope is asked: Why was Sonderland involved in Ukraine? He’s an unqualified ambassador to EU.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 11:07:51 -0500 · Flag
Bret Baier: Sondland testimony is cleaning up for Kurt Volker, not Trump.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 11:04:50 -0500 · Flag
During current break, Fox is discussing “quid pro quo.”
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 11:00:38 -0500 · Flag
Goldman’s questioning is unbelievably brutal for Trump.
Ellen commented 2019-11-20 10:02:31 -0500 · Flag
Yep.
Bemused commented 2019-11-20 09:35:10 -0500 · Flag
The extent to which Nunes et al are willing to demonstrate their illiteracy is mind boggling.
Transactions, exchanges, extorsion, bribery and all such terms are different sorts of “quid pro quo”.
Transactions and exchanges that are fair are “good” forms of quid pro quo. Extorsion, bribery, blackmail, price-gouging and such-like are not acceptable forms of quid pro quo.
So much so that there exists a large body of law to curb and punish such actions.
Rather than admit that Trump is corrupt, GOPers are willing to appear as dumb as the proverbial fence post.
Transactions, exchanges, extorsion, bribery and all such terms are different sorts of “quid pro quo”.
Transactions and exchanges that are fair are “good” forms of quid pro quo. Extorsion, bribery, blackmail, price-gouging and such-like are not acceptable forms of quid pro quo.
So much so that there exists a large body of law to curb and punish such actions.
Rather than admit that Trump is corrupt, GOPers are willing to appear as dumb as the proverbial fence post.
Eyes On Fox commented 2019-11-20 09:32:31 -0500 · Flag
I have an appointment so I’ll miss the morning hearing. But I am listening to the opening statements. Devin ‘Internet Cow Hater’ Nunes is claiming a lot of debunked accusations against Trump which, IMHO, never were debunked. But then he’s pretending there’s no evidence of Trump criminality against a mountain of the same.