Today's testimony from Fiona Hill and David Holmes may be the most damning to Trump yet. We've got it live streaming after the jump, via The Washington Post. Share your thoughts and observations on the proceedings in our open thread.
The Washington Post has this explainer:
President Trump lashed out at Democrats, calling them “human scum,” as two more key witnesses testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday as part of an escalating impeachment inquiry.
Fiona Hill, a Russia expert and former White House adviser who reported directly to John Bolton when he was national security adviser, and David Holmes, a top staffer at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine who overheard a phone call in which Trump asked about “investigations,” are appearing in an open session.
