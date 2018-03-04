Fox has spent the past few weeks dismissing the Parkland, Florida teen activists for gun control as too young to pay attention to. But a 12 year-old Trump fan just got her second platform on Fox to talk about why she adores Donald Trump.

You may recall some of the rhetoric: Guest Dan Bongino told Tucker Carlson, “The media’s focused more on a teenager’s ‘expertise’ in supply-side control measures for guns which, Tucker, let’s be candid, they probably have not studied a very complicated, layered issue.” Guest Mollie Hemingway said the “traumatized children” were being exploited by the left-wing media to enact “a gun-control agenda.” Tucker Carlson complained that "demagogues" elsewhere in the media were using "the traumatized children of Parkland as a human shield."

Less than a week ago, Fox host Laura Ingraham railed about the “special consideration” given to the teenage survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting:

INGRAHAM: Why on earth should teenagers dictate policy on gun control or the Second Amendment, or, frankly, anything else, for that matter? Now, without diminishing their pain, their sadness – some of them are really smart, I think – or their right to express their opinion about the slaughter, of course, of their fellow classmates, why should their political or policy views – I mean, we’re talking sometimes 14, 15 or 16 year-old kids - be given special consideration?

In my post on Ingraham’s remarks, I wrote that we know that Fox would be celebrating those teens if only they were promoting a conservative cause, not gun control. My evidence was a slew of young pundits treated like political royalty.

One of those was 12 year-old Millie March. You may recall Fox & Friends gushing over March last summer when she lauded Trump for “trying to repeal Obamacare” and claiming he has “done more good in the past six months than Obama has in the past eight years.”

Tonight, less than a week after Ingraham’s complaint, March was back. This time, the Fox love was from host Jesse Watters.

He listened with obvious approval as March told him that conservatives are “a little bit more trustworthy than liberals” and that liberals are “just not as smart” in the political area.

Sporting a Trump/Pence tee-shirt, March informed us that Trump’s presidency has been “AMAZING! … It’s just been historic.” She especially loves the tax cuts and she is certain Obamacare will be repealed.

And the wall? No worries there. “I know we will get it done and if it’s going to take four more years, Trump will be elected for more years,” March said, with great certainty.

“Who’s gonna pay for the wall, Millie?” Watters asked.

“Mexico. Mexico will still pay for that wall,” March replied promptly.

Watters closed by saying, “You have a good head on your shoulders.”

Something tells me we won’t be hearing Ingraham whining about this youngster getting special attention on Fox.

Watch this latest example of Fox’s double standard below, from the March 3, 2018 Watters World.