NowThis News has put together a brilliant video showing Fox News criticizing President Barack Obama for all the things they never seem to mind at all in Dear Leader Donald Trump: golfing, tweeting, attacking the media, pandering to dictators, lying, name calling, bullying and more.

Starring roles are given to Trumpers Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jeanine Pirro, Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity. In fact, Hannity gets the best line of all, at the end: “Now, the glaring double standard here is nothing short of incredible.”

You’re right about that, Sean. And now the whole world sees it, too.

Watch it below, from NowThis News. And share!