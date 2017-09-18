Conservative Fox guest Claudia Rosett stopped one hair short of advocating a war against North Korea. But she made sure to blame “especially Barack Obama” and absolve Donald Trump. Host Neil Cavuto did not challenge her assessment.

Rosett, a long-time go-to guest for bashing the U.N., visited the Your World show Friday to discuss North Korea firing another missile over Japan. She blamed the last three presidents and specifically exempted Trump from any responsibility.

Although Rosett repeatedly claimed she hoped there would be no war, she also repeatedly suggested there’s no alternative.

ROSETT: We’ve got a real problem. Neil, what I make of it, basically, is we may actually be heading for a war although nobody wants to think that, and it’s not because of President Trump. It’s because presidents since Bill Clinton, including George Bush and especially Barack Obama, have kicked this down that fabled road until we’ve arrived at a point where they’re lobbing intercontinental ballistic missiles over our treaty-ally, Japan, they appear to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, and they are threatening Guam, Japan, us, and our threat, defaulting to Jim Mattis, the U.S. saying we may go to the military option, the problem by now is I don’t think North Korea believes us. We have not done that to date. We have a tremendous credibility problem there.

Rosett called the imposition of stronger sanctions against North Korea “kind of like making a stronger sieve.”

Cavuto chuckled and suggested he might be in favor of military action.

CAVUTO: What would happen, Claudia, if maybe we shot down one of their next missile tests? Would that be deemed, in their eyes, an act of war? ROSETT: Very possibly. On the other hand it’s very high risk because they might well attack South Korea, go to war, and at the same time, I think it would impress them in ways that sanctions evidently, clearly don’t. …That’s why I say we may be heading to war because it’s quite possible that at this point there is really nothing left. I hope that we would try everything we can before we get to war but the problem is it’s all kind of been done and we’re now into the realm of hydrogen bombs for our time, not peace for our time. It’s very dangerous, Neil, and all courses are risky.

So you can best believe that if Trump does start a war, Fox will not question why that supposedly amazing dealmaker couldn't make one. Instead, the fingers will be pointed at Obama and, to a lesser extent, his two predecessors.

Watch it below, from the September 15, 2017 Your World.