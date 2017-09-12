It turns out I'm one of a large (and probably growing) group of people who have been blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter.

As I explained to CluedUp, which included me in an article about how to get blocked by Trump, I don't know exactly when the Snowflake in Chief decided he might melt if he saw one more word from me. But it was almost certainly after I repeatedly Tweeted at him to ask for the results of his big birther investigation in Hawaii that he boasted about in 2011.

That may make me one of the senior members of the #BlockedByTrump team because all that happened well before he became a presidential candidate.

While it's rather satisfying to think that I got under Trump's skin, it's also rather frustrating not to have access to his Tweets unless I'm logged out of Twitter and not to be able to continue to give him a piece of my mind. So I was glad to know that a lawsuit has been filed to compel him to unblock those of us he has blocked and to prevent him from blocking others because of views expressed.

And, for the record, I am still annoyed that interviewers do not press him about that Hawaii investigation he claimed to have conducted.

By the way, the dog in the photo of me in the CluedUp article may look familiar. She is the model for our logo. Her name is Artemis.