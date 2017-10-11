Not even Fox host Martha MacCallum could buy Mike Huckabee’s ridiculous claim that Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson have a “great relationship.”

After Donald Trump proposed an IQ test faceoff with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson because, apparently, Trump is still seething over Tillerson having reportedly called him a moron, Huckabee visited The Story with Martha MacCallum to smooth things over.

Huckabee, father of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and one of Fox’s most devoted Trump lapdogs, may have gone too far this time. Or maybe he just couldn’t think of any better way to justify what MacCallum characterized as eighth-grade behavior:

HUCKABEE: I think the president has a great relationship with Rex Tillerson. MACCALLUM: You do???? HUCKABEE: I think all of this is – yes, I do. Now, do they have some conflicts from time to time? Of course, they do. We’re talking about a couple of guys, both of whom - MACALLUM: Then why don’t they just come out together and talk about the fact that they have a great relationship instead of Rex Tillerson coming out to the microphone and, you know, sort of saying that he didn’t call the president a moron. I mean, I think, you know people watch this back and forth and they wonder – you know, it feels like eighth grade.

Huckabee claimed a photo op of their “great relationship” was “not necessary” and might even be “the worst thing” they could do .

HUCKABEE: These are both alpha males. They’re both guys who got where they did by being good at what they do. And I think that they have a great relationship but they also are big enough guys that they can disagree with each other.

Maybe Huckabee believes this BS just like his claim that Trump was a “rock star” in Puerto Rico. MacCallum didn’t seem very convinced, though. I doubt Huckabee’s admission during this interview that he doesn’t know Tillerson did anything to make his case.

But the one thing that you can believe from the interview is that Trump doesn’t want you to think he’s feuding with Tillerson – despite acting like it. Because Huckabee would not want to impart a message that was not in synch with his daughter.

Watch the Hucka-baloney below, from the October 10, 2017 The Story with Martha MacCallum.