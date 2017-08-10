Mike Huckabee’s “joke” about sending Rep. Maxine Waters to North Korea proves again that he is another Fox News “Christian” who seems to relish being hateful.

Waters’ blunt, outspoken criticisms of Donald Trump, including calls for his impeachment, have gone viral - and made her a bigger target for the right wing than previously. This morning, Huckabee did his part by suggesting that a meeting with Waters would make North Korean leader Kim Jong-un kill himself:

@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 10, 2017

Huckabee, an ordained Baptist minister, has a history of mean-spirited humor. Remember his Cinco de Mayo Tweet? “For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo!”

For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day. Happy CdMayo! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2017

When that didn’t go down so well, he followed up with this knee-slapper:

To humorless trolls who soiled themselves re: my earlier tweet-stop following me;follow someone sensitive and kind like Stephen Colbert — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2017

Oh, and Huckabee once showed a little fun-loving affection for North Korea. In 2014, he “quipped”:

"My gosh, I’m beginning to think that there’s more freedom in North Korea sometimes than there is in the United States. When I go to the airport, I have to get in the surrender position, people put hands all over me, and I have to provide photo ID in a couple of different forms and prove that I really am not going to terrorize the airplane. But if I want to go vote I don’t need a thing."

Watch Huckabee’s April, 2014 North Korea humor below, via Crooks and Liars.

(Huckabee image via screen grab)