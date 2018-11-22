The Atlantic has a funny list of tips for politicizing Thanksgiving Dinner. And Sean Hannity stars in one of them.

This is Tip #5 from Conor Friedersdorf’s 13 Easy Tips for Politicizing Your Thanksgiving Dinner (my emphases added):

Politics is the indispensable holiday topic, and the religious separatists who celebrated the first Thanksgiving serve as a reminder that politics need not be secular in nature. In keeping with the spirit of the holiday, a Catholic family might want to debate the merits of breaking with Rome, while Muslims might probe whether Shia or Sunnis have it right. In discussions of U.S. politics, most families will be divided between members who hate America and want to destroy what’s great about this country, and members who are irredeemably racist and sexist. Still, converts can be won if folks offer evidence for their claims. Phrases to keep handy include “according to science,” “Sean Hannity reported,” and “because America is and has always been a patriarchal, white-supremacist rape culture.”

Happy Thanksgiving!