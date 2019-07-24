Despite Fox News claims that anchor Martha MacCallum embodies “the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism,” she sounded a lot more like an embodiment of the ultimate Republican propagandist in her post-Mueller testimony analysis today.

When the Democratic National Committee decided against holding any of its primary debates on Fox News, Senior Vice President Bill Sammon issued a statement asking the DNC to reconsider, arguing that MacCallum, as well as anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace “embody the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism.”

Watch a mashup of MacCallum’s comments below, following Robert Mueller’s July 24, 2019 testimony to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees for a taste of her “integrity and professionalism.”

(MacCallum image via screen grab)