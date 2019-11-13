The first public impeachment hearing begins at 10 AM today with witnesses Bill Taylor and George Kent. We’ll be watching and commenting as it goes along and invite you to do the same. But first, I want to share with you a “straight news” article on the subject from Fox News - which reads like it was cowritten by Kellyanne Conway.

The witnesses testifying are Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Kiev, Ukraine, and Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs.

Here’s part of how FoxNews.com previewed the hearings (emphases are mine):

Behind the scenes, House Democrats were predicting a "phenomenal week," Fox News is told. At the same time, Republicans have been preparing a methodical and vigorous cross-examination of Democrats' witnesses, whose accounts of President Trump's alleged wrongdoing have been based largely on hearsay and intuition.

[…]

With the bang of a gavel, Schiff will open the impeachment hearings Wednesday into Trump's alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden's dealings in the country. The former vice president, a Democrat, has boasted about pressuring Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, as his son Hunter Biden held a lucrative role board of a Ukrainian natural gas company despite having little relevant expertise.

[…]

On the [July 25th] call, Trump then asked [Ukrainian President] Zelensky to investigate reports that Ukraine had some involvement in 2016 election interference. Later on in the conversation, amid a discussion of deep-seated Ukrainian corruption, Trump mentioned Biden's push to have Ukraine's prosecutor fired, and suggested the country look into the matter.

The article is accompanied by a video called, “Republicans step up criticism of Adam Schiff's handling of impeachment probe.”

And in a half hour after this is posted, it will be show time! Feel free to share any of your thoughts on impeachment, the hearing or this article below.

(Conway image via screen grab from video accompanying article)