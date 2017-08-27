Houston is facing unprecedentedly catastrophic floods in the wake of Hurricane Harvey but that was no reason for Fox not to retweet a four-day old smear of Hillary Clinton.

Today, the National Weather Service Tweeted this alarming news about Houston:

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

But here’s what Fox News thought its viewers needed to know during that same hour.

That "important" comment that Fox found so important was made four days ago, on the August 23, 2017 Outnumbered show.

#FoxNewsPriorities.

H/T NewsHound Richard.

image of Hillary Clinton via screen grab.