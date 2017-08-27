Houston is facing unprecedentedly catastrophic floods in the wake of Hurricane Harvey but that was no reason for Fox not to retweet a four-day old smear of Hillary Clinton.
Today, the National Weather Service Tweeted this alarming news about Houston:
This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8— NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017
But here’s what Fox News thought its viewers needed to know during that same hour.
On "Outnumbered," @GiannoCaldwell said that @HillaryClinton was "the Cruella Deville of this election cycle." https://t.co/L8SgHcXvcx pic.twitter.com/wbts22S7xO— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2017
That "important" comment that Fox found so important was made four days ago, on the August 23, 2017 Outnumbered show.
#FoxNewsPriorities.
H/T NewsHound Richard.
image of Hillary Clinton via screen grab.