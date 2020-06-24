The Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee will begin an important hearing any minute on political interference at the Department of Justice. It already promised to be explosive, with testimony to come from Ex-Roger Stone prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky. But now, with the Michael Flynn case front and center in the news again today… well, buckle up!

Zelinsky was already set to provide very damning testimony about Attorney General William Barr. From CBS News:

Zelinsky, an assistant U.S. attorney at the Justice Department since 2014, will tell the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that in his tenure as a federal prosecutor, he had "never seen political influence play any role in prosecutorial decision making — with one exception: United States v. Roger Stone," according to a copy of his opening statement disclosed by the panel.

…

According to a copy of his opening remarks, Zelinsky intends to tell the Judiciary Committee that he was informed that the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, "was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. Attorney's sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations."

Today, a federal appeals court ordered the case against Michael Flynn to be dismissed. Flynn is another Trump crony whose case Barr interfered in:

Mr. Flynn’s case became a political cause for Mr. Trump and his supporters, who have tried to discredit the broader inquiry into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and links to the Trump campaign. Earlier this year, Mr. Flynn sought to withdraw his guilty plea, and Attorney General William P. Barr directed prosecutors last month to ask Judge Sullivan to dismiss the case.

You can watch the full proceedings below. Feel free to share your thoughts and observations in the comments section.