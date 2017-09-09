Whatever you think of former Fox News host Eric Bolling, he deserves all our sympathy and best wishes now. We will also respect his grieving period as he and his wife await the autopsy on his son, as Bolling has now cast doubt on the cause of death. Updated.

I thought Yashar Ali’s Tweets said it all, until I learned, as I was writing this, that TMZ just reported that Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.’s death was a suicide.

Very sad news, Eric Bolling's son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Eric + his son. You can just tell from this pic that he adored him. The one thing I heard from people consistently: he was a devoted dad. https://t.co/S8Dhgp6bH7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Here is the statement from Fox News, via Ali:

2. Statement from Fox News on the tragic passing of Eric and Adrienne Bolling's son. pic.twitter.com/Os55STcQ3h — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

In case you’re not familiar with Ali, he is the reporter who broke the story about Bolling’s dick pics which eventually led to his departure from Fox yesterday. Ali is also being personally sued for $50 million by Bolling.

Bolling had been suspended from Fox until yesterday, when Fox announced he and the network had “amicably” parted. But, clearly, he was forced out.

But let’s put all that aside for now.

My heart breaks for the Bolling family.

On behalf of all the NewsHounds, I send them our deepest condolences.

UPDATE: Here is Bolling's tweet:

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Another tweet from Bolling casts doubt on the cause of his son's death:

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Bolling felt he had to tweet this cuz of media (TMZ, etc) speculation about his son's death. Family friend says no note or pills were found. https://t.co/W3IWi8o7sb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 9, 2017

(Bolling image via screen grab)