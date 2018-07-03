Last night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham interviewed an obviously exhausted state senator from Costilla County, Colorado where a horrific wildfire is now almost 80,000 acres, has burned more than 100 homes and caused evacuations of more than two thousand homes. But the only thing Ingraham seemed concerned about was the fact that an “illegal immigrant” had started the fire.

As smoke billowed on a split screen next to her, Ingraham immediately began framing this catastrophe as a story about the evils of immigration:

INGRAHAM: Insane story out of Colorado. An illegal immigrant has been arrested for arson after authorities reveal that he was behind starting a forest fire that has now destroyed about 53,000 precious acres of land. Jesper Joergensen, whose nationality is Danish, according to the Denver Post, was nabbed by the Costilla County Police Department and will be handed over to ICE.

For extra exploitation of tragedy, Ingraham used the moment to go after Democrats, too: “Wait, don’t they want to abolish ICE?” she sneered. “And, of course that agency assisted in tracking him down as well. Yeah, they’re largely responsible for bringing this man to justice.”

Ingraham introduced Republican Senator Larry Crowder. He reported on the already-horrendous damage before adding that the total loss is still unknown. “I’ve seen pictures of the – " he started to add.

He was interrupted by Ingraham. “The heartbreak,” she said, feigning sympathy. Then she quickly returned to making the story about immigrants:

INGRAHAM: I don’t mean to interrupt you but we have limited time. … It’s horrific. … The loss of property, of wildlife, of habitat but we find out … Senator, an illegal immigrant has been charged with this. This, after we’ve had a weekend protest to abolish ICE, which is largely responsible for nabbing him and getting him into custody. Your reaction to that aspect of this horrific story.

Crowder acknowledged that it was “just kind of sickening,” but he continued talking about the fire which was only 5% contained.

Ingraham interrupted to lecture Crowder to focus more on the demon-immigrant angle.

INGRAHAM: Yeah, well here’s the problem is that he shouldn’t have been in the country. I know you’re trying to kind of dance around that because whether it’s arson or whether it’s by accident … but he should not have been in the country, Senator. Not have been here. Period.

“I would like to see this individual deported right away,” Crowder said.

But that wasn’t enough politicization for Ingraham.

INGRAHAM: Well, there are a lot of people who believe that ICE should be abolished. In the Democrat Party, major figures who are gonna run for president - Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, the list goes on and on - want ICE abolished. They found this guy, nabbed him at least, and want to get him in custody and out of the country, we hope.

Crowder said he found it “comical” that people “want to do away with ICE,” which is about “protecting this country.”

But even that wasn’t enough demonization for Ingraham. She dubiously claimed that 37% of the residents of Colorado are immigrants, including “a very large illegal immigrant population,” as if that were somehow Crowder’s fault.

“People think it’s all great to have all these illegal immigrants,” she scolded. “Well, sometimes you know, we see what happens.”

Then she closed the segment by thanking Crowder and saying, “Our prayers are with you and all of the citizens of Colorado.”

And if you’re an immigrant, I guess Ingraham doesn’t care if you lose your home and burn up.

Watch Ingraham’s disgusting lack of decency below, from the July 2, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.