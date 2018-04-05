Fox News was full of poutrage after Hillary Clinton mocked the network and Donald Trump for their never-ending obsession with her. Then, like clockwork, the network obsessed over that remark, apparently unaware that it was proving her point.

From HuffPost:

“When he can’t think of anything to say, Trump starts chanting it and you sit there and you think, ‘Does he think I was elected?’” [Clinton] said Tuesday. “I said something publicly a few months ago, Fox News is always trying to impeach me, so someone needs to tell them that it doesn’t apply to a private citizen.”

On cue, the Pavlov Foxes began yapping. HuffPost noted that Fox & Friends First, followed by Fox & Friends attacked Clinton yesterday, as did Sean Hannity on his website. The Five spent more than 11 minutes on the burning question, “Is it time for Hillary to withdraw from the public eye?” As if Fox were forced to talk about her.

But nothing can beat last week’s attack on “President” Hillary Clinton by the duo of dumb-dumbs known as “Diamond and Silk.” They ludicrously claimed that Russia got its nuclear weapons from Clinton via the debunked-by-Fox Uranium One “scandal.” Instead of correcting the falsehood, Fox News covered it up.

You can watch the two ignoramuses act as though Clinton is president below, from the March 30, 2018 Fox & Friends. And do check out Priscilla’s excellent comments on the segment.