Less than a week after he vowed not to let “recycled defamation” stop him from being considered for the Federal Reserve Board, Former Fox contributor Herman Cain has decided “nein, nein, nein” after all.

Today, The New York Times reported:

My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board,” Mr. Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Mr. Cain did not offer an immediate explanation for the withdrawal, though the move is a nod to political reality, and a victory for critics who warned Mr. Cain would act as a loyalist for Mr. Trump on the historically independent Fed board.

Previously, NewsHounds noted that Cain’s ignorance, his partisanship, and his history of sexual harassment allegations indicated that his only qualification for the job was loyalty to Donald Trump. The Times pointed out that similar concerns seemed certain to derail Cain’s nomination given that four Republican senators have said they would not support his nomination.

But just last Thursday, Fox News took a break from the Mueller report to give Cain time to declare he wasn’t quitting.

Host Neil Cavuto acknowledged that Cain had “an uphill if not impossible fight” to get on the board, given the number of Republican defections. But Cain insisted he was undeterred.

CAIN: I don't allow people who criticize me, who have never met me, discourage me from making an attempt to serve the country. … I plan to meet with those people who do not know me and give them an opportunity to tell me that they don't respect my credentials.

Cain even threatened to sue a woman or women who have accused him of sexual harassment. “This is recycled defamation,” he said about one woman who has said she had an on-again, off-again extramarital affair with him for 13 years and who has spoken out against his nomination. However one of the women accusing him of sexual harassment has also spoken out recently. And other accusers came forward during his 2011 presidential campaign.

CAIN: I am not gonna drop out because they are recycling the unfounded accusations from nearly eight years ago. … The last time I was spending so much money running for president, I wasn't in a financial position to file a defamation lawsuit. I am this time.

We can probably count on that not happening.

Watch Cain insist he’s not withdrawing from consideration below, from the April 18, 2019 Your World.