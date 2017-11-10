Last night, Tucker Carlson seemed to be doing his darnedest to avoid talking about the Roy Moore sex scandal that was foremost on just about every news consumers’ mind yesterday – but which the Steve Bannon wing of the Republican party would surely love to forget.

Besides the salacious hypocrisy of a Christian firebrand engaging in pedophiia, the bombshell report has significant political ramifications. It threatens not only the Republican grip on the upcoming special election for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, as well as the party's already-slim majority in the Senate, but even the Republican hold on the Senate majority altogether.

In other words, it should be of major interest to Carlson's viewers.

NewsHound Richard was monitoring Tucker Carlson Tonight last night and tweeted some screen grabs of what had been covered at 19 minutes into the hour. Spoiler alert: It was not Moore.

Tucker Carlson segment teases after starting the show with a full show block on "The harmful effects of social media":

"New Info in DNC-Clinton Scandal"

"Bream & Henry Take Tucker's Final Exam"

No mention of #RoyMoore yet. pic.twitter.com/WRr2lgtEz4 — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) November 10, 2017

Perhaps realizing he could not ignore the story altogether last night, Carlson squeezed in 46 seconds during the final minute of his show. There was no discussion, just a brief announcement.

Watch it below, from the November 9, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via NewsHound Richard.