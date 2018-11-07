Eyes On Fox

2018-11-06 23:59:40 -0500

I’m going to bed. The blue wave we hoped for started to look doubtful following the Kavanaugh hearings. So I’m just grateful the Democrats took the House at all. Especially when the pundits kept pounding home the talking point Democrats don’t turn out in mid-terms but Republicans do.



The Senate looks ugly but the map was ridiculously in favor of the Republicans. The Democrats had a lot of at-risk seats and had to run the table. Obviously they didn’t. Trump, knowing this, campaigned hard only for the Senate. Fox News will be focus on this and be insufferable. Ditto Trump.



At least there’s a strong change Congress will finally see Trump’s tax returns. Nancy Pelosi has already granted permission to get them from the IRS . The House, by law, has a right to anyone’s tax returns. Corrupt scumbag Trump will probably try to fight it in court but I don’t see him having a leg to stand on.

