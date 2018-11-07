The night we've been waiting for is finally here. Some of the polls have closed and some of the returns are in. Share your thoughts on the results and the media coverage after the jump.
Willy2 commented 2018-11-07 01:58:06 -0500 · Flag
- And how have the Republicans won by rigging the elections this time ?
- Investigative journalist Greg Palast has discovered that the Republicans have won the 2016 presidential elections by rigging the elections. See his website:
https://www.gregpalast.com/
Ellen commented 2018-11-07 01:37:02 -0500 · Flag
Trump will have to go back to trying to get Mexico to pay for the wall.
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-11-06 23:59:40 -0500 · Flag
I’m going to bed. The blue wave we hoped for started to look doubtful following the Kavanaugh hearings. So I’m just grateful the Democrats took the House at all. Especially when the pundits kept pounding home the talking point Democrats don’t turn out in mid-terms but Republicans do.
The Senate looks ugly but the map was ridiculously in favor of the Republicans. The Democrats had a lot of at-risk seats and had to run the table. Obviously they didn’t. Trump, knowing this, campaigned hard only for the Senate. Fox News will be focus on this and be insufferable. Ditto Trump.
At least there’s a strong change Congress will finally see Trump’s tax returns. Nancy Pelosi has already granted permission to get them from the IRS. The House, by law, has a right to anyone’s tax returns. Corrupt scumbag Trump will probably try to fight it in court but I don’t see him having a leg to stand on.
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-11-06 23:08:10 -0500 · Flag
Abigail Spanberger narrowly beat Tea Party Dave Brat in the Virginia 7th!!! Yee-haw!!! My district flipped blue for the first time in more years than I can remember.
Jan Hall commented 2018-11-06 22:33:11 -0500 · Flag
The House returns to Sane Majority.
Daniel Celmer commented 2018-11-06 20:36:00 -0500 · Flag
Bob menendez won. I am so happy he is keeping is seat.
Jan Hall commented 2018-11-06 20:31:16 -0500 · Flag
Not looking as good as I was hoping.
Ellen commented 2018-11-06 20:08:03 -0500 · Flag
I’m watching MSNBC. Nobody is smarter than Steve Kornacki.
Ellen commented 2018-11-06 20:05:55 -0500 · Flag
Nancy Soderberg lost. :(
Ellen commented 2018-11-06 20:01:22 -0500 · Flag
The Fox News anchors, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, are looking and sounding way too chipper for my comfort.
Ellen commented 2018-11-06 20:00:39 -0500 · Flag
If Spannberger wins, that will be a big deal and point to other good news.
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-11-06 19:58:50 -0500 · Flag
But it was a flip! ;^)
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-11-06 19:58:08 -0500 · Flag
Oops. Wexton won, not Comstock. My bad. ;^(
Eyes On Fox commented 2018-11-06 19:46:04 -0500 · Flag
It’s early but I’m encouraged my home state of Virginia will come through. MSNBC just called the first flip of the night for the 10th district. Barbara Comstock won. Also, Tim Kaine is reelected in the Senate beating Trump racist Corey Stewart.
In my district, the 7th, it’s very tight but encouraging. Abigail Spanberger is beating Tea Party darling Dave Brat by about a point. Henrico, the highest population county (suburbs) in the area, is going pretty big for Spanberger.
