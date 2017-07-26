Herman Cain visited Fox News this week to promote Donald Trump’s attacks on Republican senators who feel qualms about their constituents losing health insurance. Instead of arguing that Trumpcare is a good deal, Cain acted as though losing health insurance should be of no concern.

Earlier that day, Trump had pressed Republicans to vote for what he falsely said would “improve healthcare for all Americans.” In fact, the Republican Trumpcare bills will cause millions of Americans to lose health insurance and cause premiums to rise 20%.

But instead of discussing that inconvenient truth – or even defending Trumpcare – Cain attacked Trump’s Republican opponents.

Cain said enthusiastically, “The president is taking his message directly to the people. He is putting pressure on those reluctant Republicans, taking that message right to the people, letting the people know that you have some RINOs (Republicans in name only) who are holding up this process.”

“I’m glad to see that he’s doing it,” Cain continued, “because it’s going to bring some much-needed attention to what the hold up is. It’s not that complicated. They ran on it, they promised it, and now you only have a few that will not do what they did in 2015. I’m glad to see it, quite frankly.”

Cain, who has no credentials in healthcare policy, apparently thinks that politics and following Trump's lead is all anyone needs to know or care about to yank millions of Americans’ health insurance. “It’s only a handful that are using these flimsy excuses to not do anything,” he said. He called Republicans who are reluctant to vote away their constituents’ health insurance, “reluctant for flimsy reasons.”

Even if he doesn’t care about Americans getting health insurance, you’d think a guy like Cain, who ran for president based on his business acumen, would care about Trumpcare’s disruption to the American economy. But no, fealty to Trump trumps all.

Watch Cain’s lack of concern for American lives below, from the July 24, 2017 Your World.